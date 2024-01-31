Twitter
Headlines

Weather update: Delhi-NCR records coldest January in 13 years, check temperature

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

Fighter box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer dips further, earns Rs 7.75 crore

'Hemant Soren ready to face ED,' says JMM leaders; BJP says Jharkhand CM involved in 'massive corruption'

NASA Astronaut shares spectacular alpenglow over Hindu Kush from space, pics go viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

NASA's Hubble telescope discovers water vapor In small exoplanet's atmosphere

Shantanu Maheshwari falls prey to bank fraud, shares details of 'unsettling situation'

5 most expensive wedding rings in the world

9 gluten free breakfast dishes

9 times Paresh Rawan inspired us with strong messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

Fighter box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer dips further, earns Rs 7.75 crore

Shantanu Maheshwari falls prey to bank fraud, shares details of 'unsettling situation'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

Deepshikha entered the world of TV serials in 1993 with 'Kanoon' and the very next year she made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Gangster' in 1994. Let us tell you that Deepshikha's personal life has also been full of ups and downs.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 07:27 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many times it is seen in real life when our decisions make or break our destiny and even our career. Many times in the film industry, a star refuses a project and when that movie becomes a hit, they have nothing left but regret not doing it. However, many people achieve great films even after rejection, but those whose stardom has just started and if they do this then the path ahead becomes more difficult for them. Today, we will talk about an actress who is beautiful in appearance and has worked in films and TV but her stardom did not increase much.

Today, we are talking about Deepshikha Nagpal who has the tag of being a lookalike of yesteryear star Praveen Babi. Recently in an interview, Deepshikha confessed that she had refused to be cast opposite Salman Khan in 'Karan Arjun' (1995).

While talking to Siddharth Kannan, the actress said that she does not have a godfather, hence, she made some decisions without thinking. Deepshikha said, "The first day I met Rakesh Roshan, he offered me Karan Arjun. I immediately said no."

The actress further said, "I thought that if I said no, he would cast my sister, but now I understand that he wanted a beautiful girl. This was for the role of Mamta Kulkarni. He said ok and never asked me the reason." Later, she was to be cast in a negative role in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film 'Om Shanti Om' but she refused to do that too.

In the same interview, Deepshikha claimed that Anil Kapoor offered her to act in a song from his hit film 'Laadla'. She said, "Anil Kapoor came to me and approached me for a song 'Laadla'. He said that you look like Parveen Babi. That song was 'Ladki Hai Kya Re Baba'. I heard him and I said no. I said that I want to do a film with you."

Not once but twice Deepshikha refused to share the screen with Salman. Years after 'Karan Arjun' was released, Deepshikha was offered an important role in the Salman Khan, Urmila Matondkar-starrer 'Jaanam Samjha Karo', but she took an impulsive decision and rejected the film.

Deepshikha still regrets saying no to these films, but perhaps her overconfidence at the beginning of her career stopped her from doing good work. Talking about the work front, Deepshikha was last seen in 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' and 'Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2'. Now, she is seen mostly on TV whenever she can, but now she does not get offers for any big project.

Deepshikha entered the world of TV serials in 1993 with 'Kanoon' and the very next year she made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Gangster' in 1994. Let us tell you that Deepshikha's personal life has also been full of ups and downs. She married actor Jeet Upendra at the age of 20. They have two children, but after ten years they divorced. She has an older sister who is a TV Actress Aarti Nagpal. In January 2012, she married Indore-based Keshav Arora but the couple got divorced in 2016.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Dekh le bhai Chintu': Vicky Jain's mother takes a dig at Samarth Jurel, calls him 'chote log' in viral video

India’s Vibrant Startup Ecosystem Takes Center Stage at Pioneering Silicon 24 Hackathon

Meet Saurabh Kumar, 30-year-old uncapped spinner picked for Indian Test squad against England, he is...

Leading ARC of Northern India trusts Servosys Solutions to transform NPA management and achieving its futuristic vision

OnePlus 12 goes on sale in India with discount up to Rs 10,000: Price, offers and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE