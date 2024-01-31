Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

Deepshikha entered the world of TV serials in 1993 with 'Kanoon' and the very next year she made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Gangster' in 1994. Let us tell you that Deepshikha's personal life has also been full of ups and downs.

Many times it is seen in real life when our decisions make or break our destiny and even our career. Many times in the film industry, a star refuses a project and when that movie becomes a hit, they have nothing left but regret not doing it. However, many people achieve great films even after rejection, but those whose stardom has just started and if they do this then the path ahead becomes more difficult for them. Today, we will talk about an actress who is beautiful in appearance and has worked in films and TV but her stardom did not increase much.

Today, we are talking about Deepshikha Nagpal who has the tag of being a lookalike of yesteryear star Praveen Babi. Recently in an interview, Deepshikha confessed that she had refused to be cast opposite Salman Khan in 'Karan Arjun' (1995).

While talking to Siddharth Kannan, the actress said that she does not have a godfather, hence, she made some decisions without thinking. Deepshikha said, "The first day I met Rakesh Roshan, he offered me Karan Arjun. I immediately said no."

The actress further said, "I thought that if I said no, he would cast my sister, but now I understand that he wanted a beautiful girl. This was for the role of Mamta Kulkarni. He said ok and never asked me the reason." Later, she was to be cast in a negative role in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film 'Om Shanti Om' but she refused to do that too.

In the same interview, Deepshikha claimed that Anil Kapoor offered her to act in a song from his hit film 'Laadla'. She said, "Anil Kapoor came to me and approached me for a song 'Laadla'. He said that you look like Parveen Babi. That song was 'Ladki Hai Kya Re Baba'. I heard him and I said no. I said that I want to do a film with you."

Not once but twice Deepshikha refused to share the screen with Salman. Years after 'Karan Arjun' was released, Deepshikha was offered an important role in the Salman Khan, Urmila Matondkar-starrer 'Jaanam Samjha Karo', but she took an impulsive decision and rejected the film.

Deepshikha still regrets saying no to these films, but perhaps her overconfidence at the beginning of her career stopped her from doing good work. Talking about the work front, Deepshikha was last seen in 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' and 'Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2'. Now, she is seen mostly on TV whenever she can, but now she does not get offers for any big project.

Deepshikha entered the world of TV serials in 1993 with 'Kanoon' and the very next year she made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Gangster' in 1994. Let us tell you that Deepshikha's personal life has also been full of ups and downs. She married actor Jeet Upendra at the age of 20. They have two children, but after ten years they divorced. She has an older sister who is a TV Actress Aarti Nagpal. In January 2012, she married Indore-based Keshav Arora but the couple got divorced in 2016.