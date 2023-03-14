Meet IAS Saloni Verma, secured AIR 70 in UPSC exam without coaching; know her preparation strategy

Every year, the most difficult exam in India draws millions of eager aspirants to take the UPSC civil service examination. Those who are able to crack it frequently give advice to others. Here are some tips from IAS Saloni Verma if you're getting ready for the UPSC preliminary exam 2023. IAS officer Saloni Verma's success story serves as inspiration because she cleared the exam without any coaching.

Saloni, who is from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, spent the majority of her time in Delhi. Soon after graduating, she began her preparation for the UPSC exam, and on her second try, she was successful. Importantly, she passed the UPSC test with self study and earned an AIR 70 for 2020.

Saloni advises candidates to first discover their ability and passion. According to Saloni, taking a coaching course is not mandatory to pass the UPSC exam. If you don't have the appropriate direction, you can join coaching, but the only way to succeed is via diligence and independent research, IAS noted. Although she first failed, she didn't give up and kept working towards her goal, believing that a sound approach is essential to success in a short period of time.

According to Saloni, you need to move on with a more effective plan if you wish to prepare for the UPSC. She stated that you won't be able to get there until you attempt it every day. She believes that perseverance, the appropriate plan, thorough revision, practise writing answers, and a positive outlook is crucial for success.

