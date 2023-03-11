Know success mantra of IAS Kumar Anurag, who failed in college but secured AIR 48 in UPSC exam | Photo: Twitter

The mantra for passing UPSC exams is not straightforward because it calls for persistence and concentration. As the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Test 2023 is scheduled for May 28, many ambitious candidates have been diligently preparing. Read IAS Kumar Anurag's motivating story if you're looking for inspiration to ace the UPSC exam.

Anurag's success story is exceptional because he refused to let his failures define or change his ambition to achieve the goal of becoming an IAS officer.

Who is IAS Kumar Anurag? What's his story?

Anurag, a native of the Bihar district of Katihar, completed his education till eighth grade in Hindi. He then changed the medium for higher studies. He put forth a lot of effort and did well in the 10th and 12th grades despite issues brought on by the change in the medium.

He subsequently travelled to Delhi to continue his education. IAS Kumar Anurag enrolled in the Shri Ram College of Commerce in Delhi to study economics after finishing school. He completed his undergraduate studies at SRCC in 2014 and his postgraduate studies at Delhi School of Economics in 2016.

IAS Kumar Anurag's success mantra

Anurag claimed that he went through a period in his life when he had no desire to learn. While graduating at the time, he failed in numerous subjects. Yet, he enrolled for post-graduation after completing his degree and began UPSC exam preparation.

According to Anurag, his success in the Civil Services Test was the result of his preparation and strategy. "Start fresh and disregard your previous educational background. Even if you start at nothing, you can still rise. In this test, one must not at all display haste. Each subject needs to be well researched," IAS noted.

Anurag asserts that the secret to success in studying is diligence and better planning. In 2018, Kumar Anurag passed the Civil Services Exam (CSE) administered by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) with an AIR of 48 after failing to clear it on the first try. Currently, he is posted as DDC in Bhagalpur of Bihar.