Meet Indian woman who headed Rs 300000 crore company, reinvented an industry, she is Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s…

The picture features Google CEO Sundar Pichai with the only woman in their class - Sharmistha Dubey. Dubey is the India-born American executive who later became the CEO of Match Group, which owns various dating apps like Tinder and OkCupid.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 07, 2024, 05:56 PM IST

A rare photograph of Google CEO Sundar Pichai from his IIT Kharagpur convocation day is recently gone viral on social media. The picture was posted on X by Ananya Lohani, a software engineer whose father was in the same batch at IIT-Kharagpur as Sundar Pichai.

The picture features Google CEO Sundar Pichai with the only woman in their class - Sharmistha Dubey. Dubey is the India-born American executive who later became the CEO of Match Group, which owns various dating apps like Tinder and OkCupid.

“My dad just shared this picture of his IIT KGP convocation (1993) with him, Sundar Pichai and Sharmistha Dubey in the same frame,” Delhi-based software developer Ananya Lohani stated while posting the photo on X. “This is absolutely insane…” she added.

Netizens tagged Pichai to draw his attention towards the picture. The CEO of Google and Alphabet is yet to comment on the picture.

Both Pichai and Dubey belonged to 1993 batch of B.Tech in Metallurgy at IIT Kharagpur. Pichai’s massive rise in Silicon Valley is hailed as a success story for Indians. No less inspiring is the story of his only female classmate at IIT - Sharmistha Dubey, who is acknowledged for reinventing the online dating game.

Dubey hails from Jamshedpur. After studying at Loyola School, she graduated from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur and then worked for a steel company in Jamshedpur. She then went to the US to earn an MS degree. There she began her career in 1998 as an engineer with Texas Instruments. She joined Match.com in 2006.

Dubey served as CEO of Match Group from March 2020 to May 2022. She also created the ‘Likes You’ feature for Tinder which was launched in 2017.

 
