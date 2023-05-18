Meet IAS Ram Sabbanwad, once worked at Google, left his engineering career to crack UPSC: Here's what inspired him | Photo: Instagram/@ram_ias_22

As UPSC prelims exams are about to start, ambitious aspirants are currently finishing up their preparation. Success stories at this time serve as inspiration for enthusiastic participants. After passing the Civil Service Exams and the personal interview, candidates for the IAS, IPS, and IFS are hired.

Millions of candidates from various backgrounds, including engineering, medicine, and others, sit for one of India's most challenging tests in an effort to fulfill their desire to become civil service officers. One such person, IAS Rameshwar Sabbanwad, was able to excel in the UPSC CSE 2022 and earn AIR 202. He had every possibility of thriving in the corporate world available and held degrees in engineering and MBA.

Who is IAS Ram Sabbanwad?

Ram (Rameshwar) Sabbanwad, an IAS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre's 2022 batch, is a native of the Maharashtrian hamlet of Hunderguli in the Latur district. Mother was a homemaker and father had owned a small grocery store. In addition to the parents, there is a younger sibling living there. He attended Navodaya Vidyalaya for his formal education. At the time, admission to Navodaya Vidyalaya was not seen to be simple.

There were only 80 district kids who could enrol at Navodaya School. After that, he resumed his studies and graduated from Pune with a degree in engineering. He also had the option to acquire an internship at Google during this time. He then completed an MBA in Public Administration at the Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS).

READ | Kerala SSLC Class 10 result 2023 date preponed: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan to release class 10 result tomorrow

Ram Sabbanwad, who possessed a bright mind, often received scholarships. He continued to study, and several employment offers came his way continuously. He was getting ready to join the corporate world when something occurred in his life that altered his perspective.

Incident that inspired IAS Ram Sabbanwad to quit his engineering career and became IAS

Ram recalls being really sick while he was working in Pune. Typhoid was causing the blood platelet count to drop. He sought care at the public hospital as a result, but there was no change in his health for a number of days. For the blood test, he had to travel to a separate hospital. They arrived at the Nanded hospital, where several pointless tests were recommended.

He was sleeping on the hospital bed, defenseless to the system of government for 15 days. He thought about whether he was being "selfish" during this and concluded that up to this point he had solely taken from society. Realising his responsibility, he made the decision to modify the system and began preparing for the UPSC.

READ | WB 10th Result 2023 Date, time: West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result to be declared on THIS date at wbresults.nic.in

Journey of Ram Sabbanwad: From UPSC Preparation to IAS officer

Ram started preparing for UPSC in 2019. He arrived for the interview on his first try, but he was unsuccessful. He used all of his might in his second try and succeeded in obtaining AIR 202. This month, he was appointed Assistant Collector in the Muzaffarnagar district after finishing his training at LBSNAA.