Weather update: IMD issues red alert for Delhi for next few days, severe heatwave in these states; check full forecast

Polling for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections began in Delhi on Saturday at 7 am, amid the hot temperatures. The mercury crossed 46.9 degrees Celsius, almost 7 degrees above normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted severe heatwave conditions in most parts of Rajasthan and isolated parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. The heatwave is expected to affect Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra, and Gujarat as well.

Polling for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections began in Delhi on Saturday at 7 am, amid the hot temperatures. The mercury crossed 46.9 degrees Celsius, almost 7 degrees above normal.

A red alert has been issued in the capital for the next four days as the Met office has predicted that the mercury is likely to rise in next few days. The IMD has also forecasted warm night conditions over Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh between May 24 and May 28.

While Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed over many parts of the country on Saturday, said the Indian Meterological Department (IMD).

"Today, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed over many parts of Rajasthan and in isolated pockets of Assam. Heat wave conditions prevailed in some parts of Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir and in isolated pockets of Haryana, Assam and Vidarbha," said IMD.

Earlier in the day, IMD also notified, "Deep Depression over East central Bay of Bengal lay over the same region about 420km S SE of Sagar Islands(WB) 420km S of Khepupara(Bangladesh). To intensify into a cyclonic storm by 25 evening and cross between Bangladesh and adjoining WB coasts around 26 midnight as SCS."

Notably, the scorching heat continues in most parts of Rajasthan and Phalodi recorded the maximum temperature in the state today at 50.0 degrees Celsius. The second highest temperature was recorded in Barmer at 48.8 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Phalodi is 50.0 degrees Celsius (6.9 degrees above normal). According to the observation recorded at 1730 IST, the average humidity level in most parts of the state has been recorded between 15 and 30 per cent, the IMD said.

(with inputs from ANI)