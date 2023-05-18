Search icon
Kerala SSLC Class 10 result 2023 date preponed: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan to release class 10 result tomorrow

The Kerala SSLC exam was conducted from March 9 to 29. 2023. This year, over 4.5 lakh students were eligible to appear in the annual Class 10 final exam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 02:09 PM IST

Result of Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10) board exam 2023 results is set to announce the result tomorrow (May 19). Prior to this date change, Kerala's Minister for General Education V Sivankutty had stated that the state's SSLC results will be released on May 20. The announcement of the Kerala SSLC results is scheduled around 3 pm. Once released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, the result will be available on results.kite.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, and other official websites.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: How To Check

  • Visit the official website - keralaresults.nic.in
  • Click on the Kerala SSLC Result 2023 link
  • Enter roll number, date of birth
  • Submit and download Kerala Class 10 board result

