WB 10th Result 2023 Date, time: West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result to be declared on THIS date at wbresults.nic.in

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 01:19 PM IST

File photo
West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Madhyamik Result 2023 is all set to be declared soon. WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 is scheduled to be declared tomorrow, May 19, 2023. As per the official announcement, the WB 10th Results will be released for nearly 7 lakh students tomorrow. Once declared, the result will be available on the official websites – wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in.
 
According to the WB Madhyamik Board's official notification, President Ramanuj Ganguly will hold a press conference at 10 AM to announce the WB 10th Results. The result link would then go active at noon.
 
Once the results are declared, candidates can check their WB Madhyamik Results on the official website – wbbse.wb.gov.in from 12 PM onwards. The results will also be declared on the official results portal of the state – wbresults.nic.in.
 
WB 10th Results 2023
  • Date: May 19, 2023.
  • Press Conference to begin: 10 AM
  • Result: 12 PM
Websites to check WB 10th Results 2023
  • wbresults.nic.in
  • wbbse.wb.gov.in

