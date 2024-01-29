Meet IAS officer who was devastated after breakup, went to IIT, left high-paying job, cracked UPSC exam, secured AIR...

He stands tall as a perfect example to the belief that, with determination, even the so-called unachievable goals can be attained.

In the heartland of Bihar, IAS Aaditya Pandey's journey portrays the story of an interesting novel, proving that hardwork and determination can rewrite life's script. Hailing from the village of Vishunpur Pakri in Patna, Aaditya's early years were marked by a heart-crushing breakup during his 10th standard, which played a huge role in his journey. However, instead of feeling low about it, Aaditya boldly redirected his life's narrative towards a new purpose – conquering the UPSC exam.

Educated at Kendriya Vidyalaya Kankarbagh, Aaditya later earned a degree in Electronics and Communication from LPU in Punjab. Despite his engineering background, he discovered his true passion lay elsewhere.

Later he pursued MBA from IIT Roorkee, after which his stint at ICICI Bank provided valuable insights but also fueled his determination to pursue his true self.

In a defining moment in January 2020, Aaditya left his banking job to fully commit to UPSC exam preparation. His journey wasn't a smooth one; three attempts, each met with disappointment.

Aaditya embraced the setback and, with Philosophy as his optional subject, fell short by just 2.5 marks in UPSC Result 2021.

Refusing to be disheartened, Aaditya poured his heart and soul into his preparations for the next attempt. His dedication manifested in UPSC Result 2022, where Aaditya secured an impressive 48th rank. His achievement isn't just a personal triumph but a fine example of inspiration for those facing adversities.

Aaditya's transformative journey silenced sceptics, including his father and a teacher who doubted his academic pursuits. His story resonates with the power of self-belief, and the ability to turn setbacks into a success story.

Aaditya Pandey stands tall as a perfect example to the belief that, with determination, even the so-called unachievable goals can be attained. His story echoes, reminding us all that dreams can be realised with never-ending determination.