Meet IAS officer who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC exam in 1st attempt, her AIR was..

An inspirational story of Neha Banerjee, who secured AIR 20 in her first attempt at UPSC and became an IAS officer.

Many people dream of achieving great things in life, and everyone has a unique approach to success. In this world of hard work and determination, many students choose IIT or UPSC, but she is a shining example of someone who has passed both. Neha Banerjee's tale is incredibly motivating; she went from working as an electrical engineer at Adobe to becoming an IAS officer and securing AIR 20 on her first try at UPSC.

Born in 1995 in Kolkata, Neha Banerjee has established herself as one of the nation's most brilliant minds. Her successful academic career started at South Point High School. Later on, she performed exceptionally well on the IIT entrance exam, which led her to enroll at IIT Kharagpur and pursue a B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering.

Following her graduation in 2018, Neha entered the corporate world and secured a high-paying job as an Electrical Engineer at Adobe. However, Neha's heart yearned for something more, a deeper purpose, so she set out on a new journey in 2019 and aced the UPSC exam on her first try, achieving an incredible All India 20th rank.

She prepared by attending practice interviews at different coaching facilities and using online lectures, especially YouTube, to craft her success story. After her UPSC interview, Neha assumed the role of an IAS officer in the West Bengal cadre and began sharing her journey on Instagram. Her popularity on social media, with 75,000 Instagram followers, shows the broad support and admiration she has received from people who value her perseverance and journey.

She not only demonstrated that one can overcome all obstacles to success with hard work and devotion to a greater cause, but her story also serves as an excellent source of inspiration for young people throughout the country.