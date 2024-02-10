Twitter
IND vs AUS, U19 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch India vs Australia final live?

West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph who became Australia's nightmare, gets his maiden IPL contract with....

Major takeaways from the special counsel's report on US President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents

Meet world's richest woman who has lost Rs 57276 crore in a single day, still has massive net worth of…

Mrunal Thakur recalls getting body shamed, being called ‘village girl’: ‘Somebody told me I am not…’

Warning signs and symptoms of iron deficiency anemia

10 foods that boost metabolism naturally

10 south films that are remakes of Bollywood hits 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet IAS officer who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC exam in 1st attempt, her AIR was..

An inspirational story of Neha Banerjee, who secured AIR 20 in her first attempt at UPSC and became an IAS officer.

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 06:07 PM IST

Many people dream of achieving great things in life, and everyone has a unique approach to success. In this world of hard work and determination, many students choose IIT or UPSC, but she is a shining example of someone who has passed both. Neha Banerjee's tale is incredibly motivating; she went from working as an electrical engineer at Adobe to becoming an IAS officer and securing AIR 20 on her first try at UPSC. 

Born in 1995 in Kolkata, Neha Banerjee has established herself as one of the nation's most brilliant minds. Her successful academic career started at South Point High School. Later on, she performed exceptionally well on the IIT entrance exam, which led her to enroll at IIT Kharagpur and pursue a B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering.

Following her graduation in 2018, Neha entered the corporate world and secured a high-paying job as an Electrical Engineer at Adobe. However, Neha's heart yearned for something more, a deeper purpose, so she set out on a new journey in 2019 and aced the UPSC exam on her first try, achieving an incredible All India 20th rank. 

She prepared by attending practice interviews at different coaching facilities and using online lectures, especially YouTube, to craft her success story. After her UPSC interview, Neha assumed the role of an IAS officer in the West Bengal cadre and began sharing her journey on Instagram. Her popularity on social media, with 75,000 Instagram followers, shows the broad support and admiration she has received from people who value her perseverance and journey.

She not only demonstrated that one can overcome all obstacles to success with hard work and devotion to a greater cause, but her story also serves as an excellent source of inspiration for young people throughout the country.

