Meet IAS officer who is the nemesis of criminals, she cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services exam takes multiple years for aspirants. But, Sonia Meena is one of the few aspirants who cracked the IAS exam in her initial attempts. IAS officer Sonia Meena cracked the UPSC exam in 2013 with All India Rank (AIR) 36.

Sonia Meena hails from Rajasthan and she has been serving in from Madhya Pradesh cadre for the past 10 years. She made headlines for her investigation into the mafia Arjun Singh.

IAS Sonia Meena is known for her strict administrative stance. She is a terror for the people of the mafia world.

IAS Sonia Meena is active on social media and she keeps on giving out tips to aspirants. IAS officer Sonia Meena has over 17.9k followers on the social media platform Instagram. IAS Sonia Meena is currently serving in the ministry of Bhopal.

She has worked as SDM, ADM and District Panchayat CEO. Sonia Meena was SDM in the Rajnagar district of Chhatarpur. She has also been ADM and CEO of District Panchayat in Umaria. Sonia Meena has been posted in the Morena district.