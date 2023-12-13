Meet IAS officer, who once failed in graduation, then cracked UPSC exam twice in a row, his AIR was...

This IAS officer cracked the UPSC exam twice in a row but could not pass the graduation exam. Know his inspiring story here.

UPSC aspirants go through the toughest of times with all the self-doubt, failures, curiosity and more. But what makes them stand out is their perseverance and dedication. Even after battling so many hardships whoever survives, comes out victorious.

One example of such dedication is the IAS officer Anurag Kumar. IAS Kumar faced failure when he could not pass his graduation but he did not let this hold him back and he used this setback to motivate himself.

Anurag started to prepare for the civil services exam and to many people's surprise, a person who could not pass his graduation, actually cracked the second toughest recruitment exam in the whole world twice. Anurag finally became an IAS office in 2018 with All India Rank (AIR) 48th.

Anurag Kumar, who hails from the Katihar district of Bihar, studied up to Class 8 at a Hindi medium school. After this, he was admitted to the English medium and during this time he faced a lot of problems.

Anurag admitted in various interviews that he was an average student from the beginning, but once he decides to do something, he achieves it.

Anurag Kumar worked hard for his Class 10 Board exams and secured 90% marks in them. However, in Class 12 he secured more than 90 per cent marks. After this, he secured a seat at the Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi.

But the road ahead was not easy for him. He failed in many subjects at his graduation. Later he somehow graduated and took admission for a post-graduation course.

Anurag Kumar started focusing on his studies again. During post-graduation, he decided to prepare for UPSC exams. After completing PG, he started preparing for UPSC with full dedication and hard work.

He studied hard, made notes and gave his 100 per cent. He qualified for UPSC on his very first attempt in 2017 with AIR 677 but Kumar was not satisfied with his rank and he started his preparations again. In his second attempt, he secured All India Rank 48th in the UPSC CSE exam of 2018. Anurag Kumar is currently posted as Assistant District Officer in Bettiah district.