Headlines

Biggest 'money heist' since 1947: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's Adani reference to PM Modi

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Captain Holt, passes away at 61; fans mourn his demise

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 12: Unlike Animal, Vicky Kaushal-starrer shows slight growth on 2nd Tuesday

Mahadev app owner Ravi Uppal detained in Dubai

Meet man who created India's most popular TV show ever, faced many struggles, sold soaps, worked as peon, real name is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who created India's most popular TV show ever, faced many struggles, sold soaps, worked as peon, real name is..

Bobby Deol reveals he imagined losing his brother Sunny Deol to shoot this scene in Animal: 'Sandeep came up to me...'

Meet IAS officer, who once failed in graduation, then cracked UPSC exam twice in a row, his AIR was...

8 Indian films inspired by classic The Godfather

7 existing Indian royal families and their lavish lifestyle

8 superfoods that boost gut health and digestion

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Thousands of dead fish mysteriously wash up on Japan beach, revive Fukushima conspiracy!

‘Fake news peddled by Pakistan': India rejects reports of 'secret memo against Nijjar'

Meet man who created India's most popular TV show ever, faced many struggles, sold soaps, worked as peon, real name is..

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Captain Holt, passes away at 61; fans mourn his demise

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 12: Unlike Animal, Vicky Kaushal-starrer shows slight growth on 2nd Tuesday

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS officer, who once failed in graduation, then cracked UPSC exam twice in a row, his AIR was...

This IAS officer cracked the UPSC exam twice in a row but could not pass the graduation exam. Know his inspiring story here.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 06:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

UPSC aspirants go through the toughest of times with all the self-doubt, failures, curiosity and more. But what makes them stand out is their perseverance and dedication. Even after battling so many hardships whoever survives, comes out victorious. 

One example of such dedication is the IAS officer Anurag Kumar. IAS Kumar faced failure when he could not pass his graduation but he did not let this hold him back and he used this setback to motivate himself. 

Anurag started to prepare for the civil services exam and to many people's surprise, a person who could not pass his graduation, actually cracked the second toughest recruitment exam in the whole world twice. Anurag finally became an IAS office in 2018 with All India Rank (AIR) 48th. 

Anurag Kumar, who hails from the Katihar district of Bihar, studied up to Class 8 at a Hindi medium school. After this, he was admitted to the English medium and during this time he faced a lot of problems. 

Anurag admitted in various interviews that he was an average student from the beginning, but once he decides to do something, he achieves it.

Anurag Kumar worked hard for his Class 10 Board exams and secured 90% marks in them. However, in Class 12 he secured more than 90 per cent marks. After this, he secured a seat at the Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi. 

Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024 date sheet out: Science, Maths, Hindi; check subject-wise list

But the road ahead was not easy for him. He failed in many subjects at his graduation. Later he somehow graduated and took admission for a post-graduation course.

Anurag Kumar started focusing on his studies again. During post-graduation, he decided to prepare for UPSC exams. After completing PG, he started preparing for UPSC with full dedication and hard work. 

He studied hard, made notes and gave his 100 per cent. He qualified for UPSC on his very first attempt in 2017 with AIR 677 but Kumar was not satisfied with his rank and he started his preparations again.  In his second attempt, he secured All India Rank 48th in the UPSC CSE exam of 2018. Anurag Kumar is currently posted as Assistant District Officer in Bettiah district.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Keep your babies warm and cozy this winter with soft and cozy onesies on Amazon

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: When will class 10, 12 exams begin? Check latest update

Bhajan Lal, Sanganer MLA, to be new Rajasthan Chief Minister

Delhi NCR: Namo Bharat train trial conducted from Duhai to Modi Nagar

Meet Abhilasha Abhinav, who cracked UPSC twice, became IRS then IAS, bagged AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE