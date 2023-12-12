Headlines

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024 date sheet out: Science, Maths, Hindi; check subject-wise list

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2024 datesheet has been released at the official website. Know all details here.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 06:28 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 and 12 board exam 2024 datesheet. The CBSE Board Exam 2024 has been scheduled to begin on February 15 and will end on April 2.  Candidates can check the datesheet from the official website-- cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2024: Full list

  • February 15, 2024-- Painting, rai, gurung, tamang, sherpa. 
  • February 16, 2024-- Retail, security, automotive, introduction to fin. markets, introduction to tourism, beauty and wellness, agriculture, food production, front office operations, banking and insurance, marketing and sales, apparel, multi-media, physical activity trainer, data science, electronics and hardware, design thinking and innovation
  • February 17, 2024-- Hindustani music (vocal), hindustani music (mel ins), hindustani music (per ins),   elements of bookkeeping and accountancy
  • February 19, 2024-- Sanskrit (Communicative), Sanskrit
  • February 20, 2024-- Urdu course-A, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, French, Urdu Course-B
  • February 21, 2024-- Hindi course A, Hindi course B
  • February 23, 2024-- National Cadet Corps, Telugu-Telangana, BODO, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu 
  • February 24, 2024-- Punjabi, Sindhi, Malayalam, Idia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok
  • February 26, 2024-- English (Communicative), English (Language and literature)
  • February 28, 2024-- Elements of business, health care
  • March 2, 2024--  Science
  • March 4, 2024--Tibetan, home science, multiskill foundation course
  • March 5, 2024-- Arabic, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music (Vocal), Carnatic Music Mel. Ins., Carnatic Music Per. Ins., Thai 
  • March 7, 2024-- Social science 
  • March 11, 2024-- Mathematics Standard, Mathematics basic
  • March 13, 2024-- Computer applications, information technology, artificial intelligence

