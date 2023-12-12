Headlines

Education

CBSE 2024 date sheet released: Class 10, 12 board exams to start from Feb 15; check details

CBSE 2024 date sheet: The class 10 exams will conclude on March 13 and the class 12 exams will end on April 2.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 06:12 PM IST

CBSE 2024 date sheet: CBSE has released the date sheets or timetables for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2024. The examination is scheduled to begin on February 15, 2024, and it will continue until April 2, 2024. Students can check more details on its official website, cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12 board exams will be conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024. Class 10 board exams will be held from February 15 to March 13. "While preparing the date sheet, the board has kept in mind that there is sufficient gap between two subjects. Dates of competitive exams like JEE have been kept in mind while deciding schedule for class 12," Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

CBSE board exams 2024: Steps to download date sheets

1. Go to the website cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

2. Go to the latest CBSE section and open the Class X or Class XII date sheet section.

3. Check and download the date sheet.

 

