Meet IAS Anil Basak, IITian son of cloth seller, cracked UPSC with AIR 45; know his inspiring story

IAS Anil Basak, the successful applicant for the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021, is an example of sheer determination.

Excellent schools, employment, or other luxurious amenities are not required to crack the UPSC exam, instead, self-confidence and passion are. Those from humble backgrounds, often achieve success because of their wise and amazing life choices. IAS Anil Basak, the successful applicant for the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021, is an example of sheer determination.

He passed the Civil Services Exam and was able to become an IAS. His father was a local cloth seller. Anil Basak achieved a rank of 45 in the UPSC test through his zeal. For many different reasons, the success story of Kishanganj, Bihar resident Anil is incredibly motivating.

On his third try, Anil passed the UPSC test. However, he failed to pass the pre-examination on his first try. And he scored 616th on his second attempt. Even after that, he persisted in trying and didn't allow himself to give up. He made a third appearance in the Civil Services Exam, earning an AIR 45.

His father, Binod Basak, formerly travelled from village to village selling clothing. His father had an extremely challenging life. Anil wished his father would stop struggling. The second member of the entire family to graduate from class 10 is Anil.

Furthermore, he is certainly the first member of his family to pass the UPSC test. His father barely received a fourth-grade education. However, he gave his four children the best education he could afford. In Bihar, the Power Corporation hired Anil's older brother, and Anil himself went on to become an IAS official.

In 2014, Anil was chosen to study civil engineering at IIT Delhi. He eventually began preparing for the UPSC. Due to his difficult financial situation, he stopped receiving coaching after 2018. He attributes his achievement to his friends and family.

READ | Autism at age 3, two engineering degrees at 11: Meet Adhara Perez Sanchez whose IQ is higher than Albert Einstein