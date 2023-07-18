Headlines

Autism at age 3, two engineering degrees at 11: Meet Adhara Perez Sanchez whose IQ is higher than Albert Einstein

Adhara Perez Sanchez, an 11-year-old girl from Mexico City with an IQ greater than two of the world's brightest scientists, Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking, is one such extraordinary youngster.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 09:24 PM IST

One must overcome numerous obstacles in life in order to succeed. Those who desire to achieve their goals must use their setbacks as motivation. Many are motivated to find strength in what may initially appear to be a weakness by stories of extraordinary brains. Adhara Pérez Sanchez, an 11-year-old girl from Mexico City with an IQ greater than two of the world's brightest scientists, Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking, is one such extraordinary youngster.

Who is Adhara Perez Sanchez?

With her Master's degree, Adhara will accomplish a tremendous achievement at a very early age. Additionally, she received a remarkable 162 on her IQ exam. According to the French publication Marie Clarie, this Mexican youngster is presently teaching the study of space and mathematics to young learners with the Mexican Space Agency. She eventually intends to work for NASA.

The 11-year-old has degrees in industrial engineering with a focus on mathematics from the Technological University of Mexico and a system engineering degree from CNCI University.  Adhara Perez Sanchez was given the diagnosis of autism at the age of three. Autism is a neurological disorder that can make it difficult for people to engage with one another and communicate.

Growing up in a low-income area of Tlhuac, Adhara experienced frequent bullying due to her disorder. Her mother Nayeli Sánchez recalled how Adhara was very depressed, as people who did not have empathy bullied her. Adhara persisted, nevertheless, since she was determined. Her mother termed her self-taught mathematics and memorization of the periodic table as "boredom."

Adhara's mother registered her in counselling and later sent her to the Centre for Attention to Talent (CEDAT), an institution for bright kids, to assist her daughter in dealing with the bullying. She passed elementary school at the young age of 5 then attended both middle and high school within a span of one year, and the school validated her extraordinary IQ.

Adhara prevailed in the face of difficulties and is still an inspiration to people all around the world. She had been given a scholarship by the University of Arizona to study astrophysics, but it had to be postponed because of visa complications.

READ | Meet IPS officer who is married to an IAS officer, check his Tina Dabi connection

 

