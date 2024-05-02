Amazon, Flipkart sale starts today: Check bank discount, offers, deals on mobiles, laptops and more

The long-awaited sales from e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart are set to commence on May 2nd.

Amazon India and Flipkart are gearing up to launch their sales starting from May 2, offering a plethora of deals, discounts, and bank offers across various product categories, particularly smartphones. While Flipkart has already begun enticing customers with early bird offers, the major deals are reserved for May 2 onwards. Conversely, Amazon India is set to commence its sale offers exclusively for its paid "Prime" members from midnight to noon on May 2, with the offers extending to all customers from noon onwards on the same day.

Amazon Great Summer Sale:

Amazon India's sale will feature enticing offers on smartphones, including a 10% instant discount on credit and debit cards from ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard. Additionally, there's a 10% discount available on equated monthly installment transactions from these banks. New members can enjoy up to 20% cashback on their first order via a coupon available on the platform. Furthermore, Amazon will provide up to three months of no-interest EMI options on select smartphones.

The Great Summer Sale promises discounts of up to 45% on mobile phones and accessories, with popular brands like OnePlus, Redmi, and Realme offering reduced prices. Confirmed discounts apply to models like OnePlus 11R 5G, Redmi 13C, iQoo Z6 Lite, Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, and Redmi 12 5G. Apart from smartphones, discounts of up to 75% are available on laptops, smartwatches, and headphones, while TVs and appliances will see discounts of up to 65%. Notable products like Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones, Amazfit Active smartwatch, and Apple iPad (10th Generation) will witness significant price reductions. Home and kitchen products will be discounted by up to 70%, and fashion and beauty products will range from 50% to 80% off. Additionally, Amazon Echo devices with Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle devices will be discounted by up to 45%.

Flipkart Big Saving Days:

Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering a 10% instant discount to SBI credit card customers, applicable to EMI transactions. Additionally, there's a five per cent cashback available on Axis Bank credit cards and Flipkart UPI payment options. Similar to Amazon India, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI and pay-later options on select smartphones.

Some of the standout deals on Flipkart include the iPhone 14 Plus (128GB) available from May 2 at a discounted price of Rs 59,999, Motorola Edge 50 Pro at Rs 27,999, Redmi Note 13 Pro at Rs 21,999, OPPO Find N3 Flip at Rs 49,999, and Realme P1 Pro at Rs 19,999. These prices are net effective prices inclusive of all deals and offers from Flipkart.

During the sale, customers can also find attractive deals on laptops such as the Acer Aspire 7 with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops with significant discounts. The Intel Core i5 model of Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop is priced at Rs 69,990.