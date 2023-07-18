Meet IPS officer who is married to an IAS officer, check his Tina Dabi connection

This IPS officer married an IAS officer and is related to IAS officer Tina Dabi.

IPS Manish Kumar hails from Delhi and he cleared the UPSC CSE in 2020 with an All India Rank (AIR) 581. Manish Kumar is married to famous IAS officer Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi, who is also an Indian Administration Services officer. Interestingly, Ria Dabi and Manish Kumar passed the UPSC exam in the same year. Ria Dabi secured the AIR 15 in the civil services exam.

Manish was born in Delhi Pitampura on October 2, 1994. He holds a BTech degree from the Delhi College of Engineering. Manish Kumar was appointed to the Maharashtra cadre after completing his training in 2020. He was later transferred to Rajasthan after his marriage to Ria Dabi.

IAS Ria Dabi and IPS Manish Kumar first met at LBSNAA in Mussoorie and gradually their friendship turned into love and they both tied the knot in 2023 in a private ceremony.

Recently, IPS Manish Kumar's sister-in-law, Tina Dabi who was serving as the District Magistrate of Jaisalmer in Jaisalmer went on maternity leave. Tina Dabi, her husband Pradeep Gawande along with Ria Dabi and her husband Manish Kumar posed for a picture during IAS Ria Dabi's birthday celebration.

IAS Tina Dabi was previously married to IAS Athar Aamir Khan but the two got divorced due to differences. Tina Dabi later married senior IAS officer Pradeep Gawande and are now expecting a child together.