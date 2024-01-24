Meet Anshu Sood, who got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, NIT, her salary is...

Anshu, originally from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, landed a position as a Sales Manager at Tolaram Group in Singapore.

Students from prestigious institutions like IITs and IIMs often receive high placement packages, with many earning salaries in the lakhs. However, a student from Panjab University has proven this assumption wrong. In 2022, Anshu Sood, an MBA from Panjab University, secured the highest campus placement package to date, amounting to Rs 58.48 lakh per year.

Anshu, originally from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, landed a position as a Sales Manager at Tolaram Group in Singapore. This group operates in various fields, including food and infrastructure.

Having graduated in engineering from the University Institute of Engineering Technology, she pursued her MBA from Panjab University Business School (UBS). During her MBA, she interned with Airtel as a marketing intern. Speaking to the media, Anshu had mentioned that she was expecting a package of Rs 20 lakh, but her success exceeded those expectations. She credited her teachers and the UBS placement cell for their supportive roles.

Anshu's journey to this point was not without challenges. After working for a company in 2020, she decided to pursue an MBA due to the low salary she received during that period. During interviews, Anshu advised other candidates to read newspapers and magazines, and stay updated on current affairs, emphasising that success is challenging if one only focuses on the syllabus.