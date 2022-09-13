Search icon
Karnataka governemnt school buys bus with money earned from areca nut farm

A government school in Karnataka has bought a bus with money earned by selling areca nut grown on its land.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 07:44 PM IST

Photo: PTI

A government school in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka has bought a bus with the money earned through the sale of areca nut grown on its land. The 112 years old school has around 4.15 acres of land. In 2017, the school development and monitoring committee (SDMC), teachers and villagers planted 628 saplings of areca nut. 

The areca nut started yielding last year. The farm of the school is outsourced to local people through which the school gets Rs 2.50 lakh income annually. The school has now bought a 26-seater bus, costing Rs 5 lakh, to bring students from distant places to the school.

The maintenance of the bus would be managed by SDMC from the income of the areca nut farm itself, said the school headmistress A Saroja. The school has 118 children, mostly belonging to poor families. Some of them come from far-off places and they would be benefited from the school bus.

Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor flagged off the bus on Saturday last and lauded the efforts of villagers, school teachers, and SDMC. An additional room has been sanctioned for the school and a concrete road would be laid to the school soon, Matandoor added.

(With inputs from PTI)

DNA Originals
More

