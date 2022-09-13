Search icon
13-year-old girl dies after iron gate falls on her in Northeast Delhi

A 13-year-old from Northeast Delhi died after an iron gate fell on her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 05:59 PM IST

Photo: PTI

In an unfortunate incident, a Class 6 student was returning home after school on Monday in Northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area when an iron gate fell on her and the girl passed away, said police. 

The 13-year-old, daughter of an auto driver, was walking past an office of a power discom, its gate fell on her, impaling her head with iron spikes. The victim was accompanied by her two friends who escaped the accident

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital where she died during the course of her treatment, a senior police officer said. A case has been registered under section 304 a (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the incident, police said.

