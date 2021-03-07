JEE Main Result 2021: Check what happens when two students score the same marks

The much-anticipated results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 is expected to be announced on Monday (March 8) as opposed to speculations that the results will be declared on Sunday (March 7), a senior official of the National Testing Agency (NTA) clarified.

The main answer keys have been released by NTA on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. To access the answer keys students are required to login on the official website with their application numbers and dates of birth.

Here is a direct link to the JEE Main Final answer key.

Students were allotted time to raise objections against the answer key on March 2 and March 3.

A standardised procedure based on percentile score is followed by the NTA to grade each student. JEE Main mainly focuses on three subjects- Maths, Physics and Chemistry. The question paper has multiple choice questions (MCQ) with four options for each subject. Every wrong answer gets a negative marking of one.

So, what happens when two students end up scoring the same percentile? In such cases, the NTA use this method:

-Students with a higher percentile in Maths are preferred.

-If the scores in Mathematics are the same, candidates with a higher percentile in Physics will be given preference.

-If the scores in Physics are also the same, candidates with a higher percentile in Chemistry are preferred.

How to calculate percentile score:

Percentile score= (100 x Number of candidates who appeared in the session with raw score equal to or less than the candidate)/ Total number of the candidates appearing in the Session).