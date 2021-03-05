CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 datesheet: Important update students must know

CBSE Date Sheet 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released a revised date sheet for Class 10th and 12th board exams 2021. The exams are scheduled to be conducted from May 4 to June 1. The results of the CBSE Board Exams 2021 will be announced by July 15.

The dates of examination for Physics, Applied Physics has been shifted from May 13, 2021 to June 8, 2021 for Class 12 boards. For Class 10, the Mathematics exam has been shifted from May 21 to June 2 in the revised date sheet, including other various subjects.

CBSE Board Exams 2021 will end on 7 June for Class 10 students and 11 June for Class 12 students. Practical exams will be conducted by schools from March 1. The results of the CBSE Board Exams 2021 will be announced by July 15.

The revised timetable for the students of class 12 is avalable here, while the revised datesheet for class 10 board exams is this.

Follow these steps for checking and downloading the Class 12 Board exams datesheet:

-Students are required to go to the official website of the CBSE: cbse.gov.in

-Students then need to click on the new website link

-After the webpage loads, students can click on the link for the CBSE Class 12 datesheet under the latest updates section

-Students can select their class and download the PDF of the CBSE class 12 datesheet

After the CBSE releases the datesheet for class 12 Board exams, the central board will also release the admit cards soon.

The CBSE had earlier reduced the syllabus for class 12 Board exams after considering the concerns of the students in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and national lockdown.