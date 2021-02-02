CBSE Exam 2021 datesheet for Class 10 and 12 released, check subject-wise dates

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced the date sheet/timetable for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 2021 class 10 and 12 examinations on Tuesday (February 2). Students appearing for the Board exams can check and download the datesheet on the CBSE official websites - cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in. The exams will begin on May 4, 2021 through June 10, 2021.

Follow these steps for checking and downloading the Class 12 Board exams datesheet:

-Students are required to go to the official website of the CBSE: cbse.gov.in

-Students then need to click on the new website link

-After the webpage loads, students can click on the link for the CBSE Class 12 datesheet under the latest updates section

-Students can select their class and download the PDF of the CBSE class 12 datesheet

After the CBSE releases the datesheet for class 12 Board exams, the central board will also release the admit cards soon.

The CBSE had earlier reduced the syllabus for class 12 Board exams after considering the concerns of the students in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and national lockdown.