ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for 37 Sub-Inspector posts at itbpolice.nic.in, know salary, eligibility

File photo

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is inviting applications for 37 Sub Inspector (Overseer) posts. The application process will begin on July 16, 2022. The last date to apply is August 14, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, itbpolice.nic.in.



ITBP Sub Inspector (Overseer) Vacancy 2022 Details



Post: Sub Inspector SI Overseer Male

No. Of Vacancy: 32

Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level-6



Post: Sub Inspector SI Overseer Female

No. Of Vacancy: 05



Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done class 10th (Matriculation) Pass or its equivalent from a recognised board and Diploma in Civil Engineering.



Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee Online.

For Gen/OBC/EWS: 100/-

For SC/ST/Female: No Fee



How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.



Starting Date for Submission Of Online Application: July 16, 2022

Last Date for Submission Of Online Application: August 14, 2022



Selection Process: Selection will be based on PET, Physical Standard Test (PST), Written Test, Skill Test, and Medical Examination.



