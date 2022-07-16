Search icon
ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for 37 Sub-Inspector posts at itbpolice.nic.in, know salary, eligibility

Interested candidates can apply through the official website, itbpolice.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 03:59 PM IST

File photo

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is inviting applications for 37 Sub Inspector (Overseer) posts. The application process will begin on July 16, 2022. The last date to apply is August 14, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, itbpolice.nic.in.

 
ITBP Sub Inspector (Overseer) Vacancy 2022 Details
 
Post: Sub Inspector SI Overseer Male
No. Of Vacancy: 32
Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level-6
 
Post: Sub Inspector SI Overseer Female
No. Of Vacancy: 05
 
Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done class 10th (Matriculation) Pass or its equivalent from a recognised board and Diploma in Civil Engineering.
 
Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee Online.
For Gen/OBC/EWS: 100/-
For SC/ST/Female: No Fee
 
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
 
Starting Date for Submission Of Online Application: July 16, 2022
Last Date for Submission Of Online Application: August 14, 2022
 
Selection Process: Selection will be based on PET, Physical Standard Test (PST), Written Test, Skill Test, and Medical Examination.
 
 

