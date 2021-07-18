Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for Women Military Police post, registrations to end soon -Details here

Indian Army is inviting applications for Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police) posts. The registration portal of women military police recruitment will conclude on July 20. A total of 100 vacancies will be filled in the women military police in soldier general duty post. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of the Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Details:

Category: Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police)

Total No. of posts: 100

Minimum Physical Requirements: Height - 152 cms Weight - proportionate to height and age as per Army medical standards.

Education Requirement: Class 10th/Matric pass with 45% marks in aggregate and 33% in each subject. For Boards following grading sys of D Grade (33% - 40%) in individual subjects or the equivalent of grade which contains 33% and overall aggregate of C2 grade or equivalent corresponding to 45% in aggregate.

“After the registration process, a cut-off list will be generated and admit cards will be issued only to a limited number of candidates proportionate to the vacancies required to be filled. Cut off merit list will be decided based on first the aggregate marks in 10th class and thereafter if there are more candidates with the same marks, then candidates of higher age will be preferred,” the Indian Army notification reads.

“Online registration is mandatory and will be open from 06 June 2021 to 20 July 2021. Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail. Candidates should reach the venue on the given date and time as mentioned in the Admit Card. Recruitment rallies are planned to be conducted at Ambala, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Belgaum, Pune and Shillong. Candidates will be allotted venue based on their home districts,” it added.

Notification: joinindianarmy.nic.in