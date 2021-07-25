Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Get salary up to to Rs 2 lakhs - Exam dates, fees, process, remuneration and other details

Anyone who has been interested in joining the army, here's your chance to do so. The Territorial Army has invited online applications for the post of Officers from civilian (Non-Departmental). Interested candidates can submit their application from July 20 to August 19 on the official website – jointerritorialarmy.gov.in. The shortlisted candidates will be called for a written exam on September 26 which will be conducted across the country.

Once selected, the candidates will serve the nation in two capacities – as a civilian and as a soldier. However, before applying, the candidates must check educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process, exam pattern and other updates.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

-Starting Date of Online Application: 20 July 2021-Last Date of Online Application: 19 August 2021-Exam Date: 26 September 2021

Territorial Army Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification:

-Graduate from any recognized university-Age Limit: 18 to 42 years

Territorial Army Recruitment 2021: Exam Pattern

-The exam consists of 200 questions for 200 marks. The questions will be based on Reasoning, Elementary Mathematics, General Knowledge and English.

-Each section has 50 questions for 50 marks

-The total time duration of the exam is four hours

-Qualifying Marks: Minimum 40 per cent marks in each part of the paper separately and an overall average of 50 per cent.

-Negative Marking: Candidates should note that there will be a penalty for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Once shortlisted, the candidates will be called for a written exam followed by an interview only if passed in the written exam by a Preliminary Interview Board (PIB) by the respective Territorial Army Group Headquarters.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2021: Application fees

The candidates applying for the posts of Territorial Army Officer will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200. Candidates can pay the application fee through online means at their convenience.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2021: Salary package

-Lieutenant Level 10 56,100 – 1,77,500

-Captain Level 10A 6,13,00 – 1,93,900

-Major Level 11 6,94,00 – 2,07,200

-Lt Colonel Level 12A 1,21,200 – 2,12400

-Colonel Level 13 1,30,600 – 2,15,900

-Brigadier Level 13A 1,39,600 – 2,17,600

Territorial Army Recruitment 2021: Exam Centres

-Jaipur

-Pune

-Bengaluru

-Hyderabad

-Kolkata

-Darjeeling

-Guwahati

-Dimapur

-Chandigarh

-Jalandhar

-Shimla

-Delhi

-Ambala

-Hisar

-Lucknow

-Allahabad

-Agra

-Bhubaneshwar

-Dehradun

-Udhampur

-Srinagar

-Nagrota