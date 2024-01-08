Meet IFS officer, who was Miss India finalist, quit modelling to crack UPSC exam in first attempt, got AIR...

Know the story of IFS officer Aishwarya Sheoran who cracked UPSC in her first attempt with out coaching.

We read many IAS, IPS, and IFS officer success stories every day and some resonate with millions as inspiration and motivation. One such inspiring story is of IAS officer Aishwarya Sheoran. Aishwarya is a resident of Churu, Rajasthan and was making it big in the modelling career but left her lucrative career as a model to fulfil her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

According to reports of TOI, Aishwarya was a model before she began preparations to crack UPSC. Aishwarya was a Miss India finalist in 2016. She has won the Miss Delhi crown.

Although from Churu, Aishwarya's family lives in Delhi and did her schooling from Sanskriti school in Chanakyapuri. She secured 97.5 percent in the Class 12 board. After school, Aishwarya went on to pursue her graduation from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University.

In 2018, she was also selected for IIM Indore but did not opt to take admission in the premium institute. During her preparation for the UPSC exam, she did not seek help from any coaching institute and did self-study for 10 months at home. She appeared for the UPSC exam and cracked it in one attempt. Aishwarya secured an AIR 93.

