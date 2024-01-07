Headlines

Good news for IAS officer Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi, who is also an IAS officer, details inside

IAS officer Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi gets good news in the new year. Read below to know details.

Kajari Goswami

Jan 07, 2024

UPSC topper Tina Dabi's sister, IAS officer Ria Dabi was presented with a New Year's gift by the Bhajan Lal government in Rajasthan. Till now, Ria Dabi has been working on an Awaiting Posting Order (APO) but now she has been appointed as SDM Girva in Udaipur district. This happened when the Bhajan Lal government shuffled 72 IAS officers and 121 RAS officers. 

Ria Dabi is the sister of popular IAS officer Tina Dabi. Tina Dabi topped the UPSC exam in 2015 with AIR 1 and Ria Dabi followed in her sister's footsteps to crack the UPSC Civil Services exam in 2020 with AIR 15. 

Ria Dabi is married to IPS officer Manish Kumar who passed the UPSC exam in the same year. The two met in LBSNAA, Mussoorie and fell in love. They went on to get married in April 2023. Meanwhile, IAS Tina Dabi is on maternity leave currently. She is married to senior IAS officer Pradeep Gawande. The couple were blessed with a baby boy in 2023. 

Before going on maternity leave, Tina Dabi was serving as the District Magistrate and collector of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Like her elder sister, Ria Dabi is also quite active on social media and created a fan base for herself. She keeps posting photos of herself and her family regularly of social media platform Instagram. 

