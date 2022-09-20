IBPS PO Prelims 2022 DECLARED: See how and where to check

IBPS PO Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Probationary Officers (PO) result 2022 has been released on the official website-- ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS PO Result 2022 can now check their results from the official website. The results will be available on the website till September 30.

Candidates can access the result/scorecards by keying in their registration number and password. The IBPS PO online Mains examination 2022 will most likely be conducted on October 1.

IBPS PO prelims 2022: How to check

Visit the official website ibps.in

Click on IBPS RRB Officer scale-1 Result 2022 link

Key in the login details and submit

Your result will appear on your screen

Check and download the result for future purposes.

Read: NEET UG 2022: Counselling process, number of choices, important documents and other important details