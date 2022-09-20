IBPS PO Prelims 2022 DECLARED: See how and where to check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Probationary Officers (PO) result 2022 has been released on the official website-- ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS PO Result 2022 can now check their results from the official website. The results will be available on the website till September 30.
Candidates can access the result/scorecards by keying in their registration number and password. The IBPS PO online Mains examination 2022 will most likely be conducted on October 1.
IBPS PO prelims 2022: How to check
