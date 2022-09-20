Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

IBPS PO Prelims 2022 DECLARED: See how and where to check

IBPS PO Prelims 2022 has been declared at the official website-- ibps.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 10:37 PM IST

IBPS PO Prelims 2022 DECLARED: See how and where to check
IBPS PO Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Probationary Officers (PO) result 2022 has been released on the official website-- ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS PO Result 2022 can now check their results from the official website. The results will be available on the website till September 30.

Candidates can access the result/scorecards by keying in their registration number and password. The IBPS PO online Mains examination 2022 will most likely be conducted on October 1. 

IBPS PO prelims 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official website ibps.in
  • Click on IBPS RRB Officer scale-1 Result 2022 link
  • Key in the login details and submit
  • Your result will appear on your screen
  • Check and download the result for future purposes.

Read: NEET UG 2022: Counselling process, number of choices, important documents and other important details

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
David Warner shares pic of Aaron Finch-Virat Kohli, fan points out Rohit Sharma is captain
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.