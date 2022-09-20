Search icon
NEET UG 2022: Counselling process, number of choices, important documents and other important details

NEET UG 2022 Counselling will begin soon at the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 08:51 PM IST

NEET UG 2022 Counselling | Photo: PTI

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will begin the National Eligibility and Entrance Test, NEET 2022 undergraduate counselling for All India Quota soon at the official website-- mcc.nic.in. 

Here are some important information candidates should know before the NEET UG 2022 counselling process begins: 

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Rounds

The NEET UG 2022 counselling would be held in two rounds (Mop-up round and a final strat vacancy round). The seats left at the end of Mop-up round would be shared with the State level agencies, to be used under the state quota's stray rounds.
 
For Deemed Universities, the stray vacancy round would be held by the respective deemed universities. 

NEET UG 2022 Counselling:  Number of choices for one student

There is no limit to the number of choices a candidate can fill. Candidates would have to submit a fresh list of choices for every round they register for and choose to participate in.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Important documents 

Candidates would have to submit their academic documents at the time of confirming the seat. For counselling, candidates would need only to update the information as asked in the forms. This would include Class 10, 12 mark sheets, birth certificates, caste certificated (if valid), NEET Rank cards and Allotment Letter (which would be issued by the MCC).

