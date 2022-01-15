CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exams 2022: Sample papers released on cbseacademic.nic.in - Know details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE released the CBSE Sample Papers for Class 10, 12 Term 2 Examinations 2022 on cbseacademic.nic.in.

The CBSE Sample Papers for Class 10, 12 Term 2 Examinations 2022 can be checked online on the official website. The sample papers share the pattern of the question papers and also give a fair idea of the type of choices that would be given. The official sample papers and the marking scheme or answers are also provided.

CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022 are expected to be conducted in March and April.

Students are awaiting the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 results which are due soon. It is to be noted that the CBSE has conducted the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 in OMR sheets for objective type questions for the first time. All the questions carried equal marks and exam was held for a total of 40 marks.

The MCQs in CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 term 1 question papers included case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type. The exam duration was 90 minutes and the term 1 exam covered 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus.

Earlier, the CBSE had announced that it will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The CBSE will publish final result after the completion of term 2 exams.