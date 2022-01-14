CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result DELAYED? Latest update students must know

The Central Board of Secondary Education has still not released an official date for the announcement of CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam results. There were reports that the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam results would be declared this week. However, there could be a delay because of the Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the government. The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result will be available at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Students can also check Class 10, Class 12 results on DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. It is likely that the result would also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

Here are the steps to check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 scores:

- Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

- Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

- Feed-in your roll number and date of birth and submit details

- Once submitted, your classes 10 and 12 results will show on the screen

Students are advised to save their results and also take a printout in case needed for future reference.

Here are other ways in which you can check your score:

- DigiLocker

Students can check their scores on the DigiLocker app or its website - digilocker.gov.in. Through the same process, they can also download their mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates.

- UMANG App

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).

- NIC-results.gov.in

This website has been developed by the National Informatics (NIC) and the website - Results.gov.in always shows all board results in India.

- IVRS and SMS

Students can also check their scores through an IVRS and SMS.

It is to be noted that the CBSE has conducted the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 in OMR sheets for objective type questions for the first time. All the questions carried equal marks and the exam was held for a total of 40 marks.

The MCQs in CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 term 1 question papers included case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type. The exam duration was 90 minutes and the term 1 exam covered 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus.

Earlier, the CBSE had announced that it will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The CBSE will publish the final result after the completion of the term 2 exams.