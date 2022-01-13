Headlines

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 Result: Date, websites to check CBSE Term 1 results

The Central Board of Secondary Education would be releasing the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam results this week.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 13, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education would be releasing the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam results this week. However, the Board is yet to announce the result date officially. The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result will be available at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. 

Students can also check Class 10, Class 12 results on DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. It is likely that the result would also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

Here are the steps to check scores: 

- Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

- Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

- Feed-in your roll number and date of birth and submit details 

- Once submitted, your classes 10 and 12 results will show on the screen 

Students are advised to save their results and also take a printout in case needed for future reference. 

Here are other ways in which you can check your score: 

- DigiLocker

Students can check their scores on the DigiLocker app or its website - digilocker.gov.in. Through the same process, they can also download their mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates. 

- UMANG App

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD). 

- NIC-results.gov.in

This website has been developed by the National Informatics (NIC) and the website - Results.gov.in always shows all board results in India. 

- IVRS and SMS

Students can also check their scores through an IVRS and SMS. 

