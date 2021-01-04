Headlines

Delhi

Now pay more to catch flight from Delhi airport as DIAL levies extra charges

If you are taking a flight from Delhi airport to any other place from February 1 to 31 March 2021, you will have to pay an additional amount.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 10:02 AM IST

If you are catching a flight from the Delhi Airport, be ready to shell out more money. The Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has approved Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) to levy additional charge from February 1.

From next month, you will have to pay an extra charge to catch domestic and international flights from Delhi. If you take a flight from Delhi airport to any other place till 31 March 2021, you will have to pay an additional Rs 65.98, excluding the tax. 

This charge will be slashed from April 1, 2021, and will become Rs 53 for FY 2021-22, Rs 52.56 for FY 2022-23 and Rs 51.97 for FY 2023-24.

Although DIAL had demanded an additional charge of 200 and 300 rupees for domestic and international flights from Delhi Airport, according to sources quoted by Zee News, this demand has not been given due consideration at present. Delhi Airport wants this charge to be implemented till 2024, but now the Airport Authority wants to take a decision on it only after 2022.

DIAL says that due to the coronavirus pandemic, from April 2020 to March 2024, it is estimated that there will be losses worth about Rs 3,538 crore. Therefore, by April 2024, financial assistance will be needed so that it can continue to functioning properly.

Earlier, DIAL had also appealed to the Ministry of Civil Aviation to ask AERA to keep in mind the impact of declining revenue due to COVID-19 while fixing airport tariffs. If this is not done, then there may be a shortage of money, which will cause problems in maintaining the functioning of the airport, it had said.

Notably, flights were grounded after a nationwide lockdown was imposed by the central government in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

