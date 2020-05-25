Headlines

Delhi

NGO moves Delhi High Court seeking equal ration benefits for all Delhiites

The plea seeks same ration benefits for Aadhar card and voter card holders as is being given to ration card holders.

Latest News

Nivritti Mohan

Updated: May 25, 2020, 11:23 PM IST

An NGO named 'Nayi Soch' has approached the Delhi High Court seeking same benefits in the form of corona relief kit, food grains, and food relief be provided to Aadhar card and voter card holders as is being given to ration card holders.

The petitioner has sought that directions should be issued to Centre and the Delhi government to provide this relief till the operation of the Disaster Management Act due to COVID-19. 

The plea also sought directions that this material should be made available at PDS shops in a sufficient amount and that there should no discrimination in the distribution of such relief material. It also asks the court to direct the Union and Delhi Governments to take action against the erring officers who fail to comply with the directions. 

Stating that denying the benefits of corona relief kit to aadhar and voter card holders were unjust, arbitrary, irrational, illegal, unwarranted, unreasonable and uncalled for, the plea further alleges that denying such benefits to others was a violation of Article 14 of the Constitution of India, that grants the right to equality to its citizens. 

It adds that in the present COVID-19 crisis, the people residing in Delhi are equally entitled to these benefits.

