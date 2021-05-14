Gautam Gambhir slams opposition for needless politicisation of Delhi Police questioning about COVID-19 relief

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Monday slammed the Opposition for 'needless politicisation' of questioning by the Delhi Police about COVID-19 aid and said he too was asked by the police to provide details about the COVID-19 aid he distributed.

"Opposition should not indulge in needless politicisation of the due process. Delhi Police has asked for a reply from us and we have provided all details. I will keep serving Delhi and its people to the best of my abilities always!" Tweeted the BJP MP from East Delhi.

This comes as Congress attacked the government over questioning by the Delhi Police of its Youth Wing President for arranging essentials for Covid patients. Earlier in the day, Delhi Police officers arrived at the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) office at Raisina Road here to enquire how its National President Srinivas B.V. has been managing to provide essential medicines and oxygen cylinders to Covid patients.

Delhi Police had also sought a reply from Gambhir over the distribution of Fabiflu drug from his party office when there was a shortage of the drug in the market.

Gambhir told news agency IANS that three days ago that Delhi Police also came to his office in Jagriti Enclave and enquired about how medicines and other essentials were arranged. "I have provided all the details in writing to the Delhi Police like from where stocks of medicines or oxygen cylinders or concentrators were purchased. We also shared details about the distribution process we adopted like cross checking prescriptions with our own medical experts," Gambhir said.

The Delhi High Court had asked the police to conduct an enquiry following a plea about politicians involved in the "illegal distribution" of COVID-19 medicines among other things.

(With agency inputs)