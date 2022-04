File Photo

Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in the city, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), on Wednesday, decided to make masks mandatory for citizens again. The government has also announced that a fine of Rs 500 will be levied on people who fail to do so.

Notably, DDMA, earlier this month, had withdrawn a fine of Rs 500 for masks which has made the use of them "considerably" low.