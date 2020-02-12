Delhi Election Results 2020: These were the highest and lowest margins of victory

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday seized victory in the Delhi assembly election as it won 62 of the 70 assembly seats that went to polls on February 8. The BJP came distant second by winning eight seats while the Congress failed to open its account for the third time in a row.

The counting of votes started at 8 AM on Tuesday. While AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal won the New Delhi seat by 21,697 votes.

The biggest winning margin was witnessed by the Burari constituency. The seat in North-East Delhi saw a contest between AAP member Sanjeev Jha and Shailendra Kumar of the JD(U). Pandey won the constituency by 88,158 votes. The margin is the biggest out of all the 70 constituencies in the national capital that went to polls on February 8. While AAP got 1,39,598 votes, which is 62.8% of the total votes, JD(U) only got 51,440.

Party member Amanatullah Khan, who was contesting from the Okhla seat that houses Shaheen Bagh, came second in terms of the margin of votes. Kha won by a comfortable margin of over 71,000 votes.

On the other hand, the lowest winning margin was in the Bijwasan seat, where the AAP's Bhupinder Singh Joon and BJP Sat Prakash Rana had a tough fight. While Joon received 57,098 votes, Rana bagged 56,203, making the difference mere 753.

Laxmi Nagar witnessed a similar story, only this time, it was the BJP who emerged as the winner. Party leader Abhay Verma defeated AAP's Nitin Tyagi bu just 880 votes.

Although AAP secured a comfortable majority and will make the government in Delhi, the BJP's performance has become slightly better, as compared to last elections. The Congress was consistent in scoring a golden duck.

"This is the victory of the people who consider me as their son and voted for us," Kejriwal said after trends showed him winning. "I thank all the citizens of Delhi and all our party workers. Our party workers continued to work throughout day and night. My family also supported me through this electoral battle. Today is also the birthday of my wife," he informed.

Congratulations messages poured in for Kejriwal from politicos across party lines, throughout the country. Among those who congratulated him were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and others.