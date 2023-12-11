Headlines

Delhi AQI: Air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category

The AQI in Anand Vihar stood at 310 at 8 am, according to CPCB data. According to CPCB, the AQI at ITO was also recorded in the 'Very Poor' range at 328 in the morning.

ANI

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

The air quality in several parts of Delhi continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Monday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI was recorded in the 'very poor' range, at 346, in the RK Puram area at 8 a.m. on Monday, according to the CPCB. 

The AQI in Anand Vihar stood at 310 at 8 am, according to CPCB data. According to CPCB, the AQI at ITO was also recorded in the 'Very Poor' range at 328 in the morning.

Pictures from India Gate showed a thick layer of fog in the area, resulting in low visibility. Meanwhile, air quality in certain parts of the city witnessed some improvement, as AQI in the Ashok Vihar area was recorded in the 'poor' category at 298 at 8:00 am, as compared to AQI on Sunday recorded at 327 at 8:00 am. 

Similarly, air quality in Narela saw a negligible improvement as the AQI in the area came down from 'very poor' at 331 on Sunday to 'poor' at 300 on Monday at 8:00 a.m.Earlier on Sunday, the overall air quality index in the national capital slipped to the 'very poor' category, the CPCB informed. As a thick layer of fog blanketed the city on Sunday, the AQI was recorded in the 'very poor' range, at 345, in the RK Puram-Munirka area at 8 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The air quality in Anand Vihar stood at 315 at 8 a.m., according to CPCB data. AQI at ITO was recorded in the 'very poor' range at 324 in the morning, at 8 a.m. The AQI Dhaula Kuan also hovered in the 'very poor' category, according to the CPCB. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) put out a forecast for the national capital earlier, saying there was no likelihood of showers till December 11. 

It predicted clear skies with shallow to moderate fog in the morning across the city. The city has been experiencing air quality in the range of 'severe' to 'very poor' over the last few weeks. The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'. 

