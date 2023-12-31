Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

John Abraham buys lavish 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's Khar, Bollywood actor paid...

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Weather update: IMD issues dense fog alert in these states for next 2 days

The IMD predicts that temperatures will drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius in many parts of Central and Northwest India in the next two days.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 06:07 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a serious warning, saying there will be thick fog in many areas of Northwest and Central India. It might spread to East India in the next couple of days.

They said that really heavy fog will cover parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and north Rajasthan on Saturday and Sunday. This dense fog could last until January 4 in some places.

The IMD mentioned that places like Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and East Uttar Pradesh will have very thick fog in the late evening and morning till January 1. Other areas like Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh, north Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura will also have foggy mornings on specific days until January 2.

They also said that due to a small change in the weather coming from the west, there might be some light rain or snow in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on Saturday and Sunday.

The IMD predicts that temperatures will drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius in many parts of Central and Northwest India in the next two days. There won't be much change after that.

They also mentioned a new weather pattern happening over the Indian Ocean and Southeast Arabian Sea. It might cause light to medium rain in parts of south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala, and Lakshadweep till January 3. Some areas in south Tamil Nadu might even get heavy rain on Saturday.

 

 

 

