RapidX train 2nd phase ops to begin soon, touches maximum speed of...

RapidX is the country's first regional rapid transit system, which aims to revolutionise commuting by enabling passengers to travel from Meerut to Delhi in just one hour.

In a significant stride towards transforming the daily commute for thousands of people, the Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS), also known as the RapidX train, recently underwent a successful trial. The trial spanned a 25-kilometre stretch between Duhai in Ghaziabad and Meerut South (outer Meerut) on Friday, achieving an impressive speed of 160 km/hour.

Puneet Vats, Chief Public Relations Officer of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation, expressed satisfaction with the trial's outcome and told Hindustan Times, "The trial went off very well," highlighting the success of this pivotal step in the project.

The report further said that Vats announced plans to commence operations on a 42-km stretch between Sahibabad and Meerut South in the upcoming two months.

The overall project encompasses a 79-km corridor, linking Meerut in Uttar Pradesh with the Sarai Kale Khan terminal in Delhi. Although the project's deadline is set for June 2025, there is optimism about completing it ahead of schedule.

Notably, the first operational phase of 17 km, connecting Sahibabad and Duhai in Ghaziabad district, commenced in October 2023.

Currently, efforts are in full swing to initiate operations on the subsequent 25 km stretch between Duhai and Meerut South at the earliest.

With the successful trial and upcoming operational phases, the RRTS initiative is advancing towards its goal of offering semi-high-speed rail corridors, ensuring a swift and efficient transportation alternative for commuters in the region.