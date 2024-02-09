Twitter
Farmers' protest: Police lift traffic diversions from Noida to Greater Noida Expressway; check details

The protest march also badly impacted traffic in parts of Delhi-NCR.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 04:22 PM IST

Noida Traffic police on Friday lifted traffic diversions from Noida to Greater Noida Expressway and Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The diversions were put in because of the farmers' protest on Thursday. The protest march also badly impacted traffic in parts of Delhi-NCR. In a tweet, Noida Traffic Police wrote, "There is no diversion of traffic on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Traffic is moving at normal speed."

Farmers had called for a march to Parliament on February 8 to press for their demands for hiked compensation and developed plots in lieu of their land acquired by local development authorities in Noida and Greater Noida in the past.

However, a day after an unsuccessful bid to march to the Parliament, protesting farmers were back outside offices of local authorities in Noida and Greater Noida for a sit-in. The protesting farmers are led by the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP). Farmers said they will continue the protest as before and once again attempt to march to Delhi after the Budget Session of Parliament is over.

The day-long protest was followed by a meeting between a delegation of the protestors and the Gautam Buddh Nagar police. The meeting, however, yielded no result. "The farmers went for the meeting which continued for two hours. However, only police officers and the district magistrate were present there. No officials of the UP government or the local authorities were there for the meeting, so nothing substantial came out of it," a BKP member told PTI. Farmer groups in Noida and Greater Noida have been protesting since December 2023.

(With inputs from PTI)

