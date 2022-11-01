Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live streaming: When and where to watch ZIM vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022 match in India

Source: Twitter

Zimbabwe and Netherlands will cross swords in match 34 of T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage on November 2 in Adelaide. Even though the fixture may see a fair bit of rain according to the weather predictions, fans can expect a good contest with both teams eager to prove their mettle.

The Netherlands reached the Super 12 stage in confidence, but Scot Edwards' side have been second-best in each of their three matches so far, although they will hope to give a tough fight to Zimbabwe.

The African nation did beat Pakistan to give themselves hope of reaching the semis, but a last-ball defeat to Bangladesh saw their hopes dashed.

Both teams face an uphill task of qualifying for the next round, and they will instead hope to finish the tournament on a high.

Here's all you need to know about Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match

When will Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place on Wednesday, 2 November.

Where will Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Adelaide Oval, in Adelaide.

What time will the Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match begin?

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match will begin at 09:30 AM IST.

How to watch Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match live broadcast in India?

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match live streaming in India?

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match will live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten