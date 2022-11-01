Rohit Sharma unlikely to remain captain? Hardik Pandya set to lead in T20Is: Report

Rohit Sharma (L), Hardik Pandya

As World Cup final on November 13 will bring an end to a World Cup cycle. The BCCI has already begun planning for the next cycle, with the T20 World Cup in 2024 in mind. According to InsideSport, all-format skipper Rohit Sharma is unlikely to return as T20 captain for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.

Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul will be fostered as part of the BCCI's transition strategy following the 2023 ODI World Cup. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli would be instructed to concentrate on ODIs and Tests, with T20Is limited to important series and tournaments to keep him fit.

Virat Kohli is 34 years old, whereas Rohit Sharma is 35. Both these Indian cricket legends are nearing the end of their careers. T20s will see a lot of rotation because both are important for India's all three formats. Following the T20 World Cup, the selectors and BCCI executives will meet with both Rohit and Kohli to clear the air.

“It’s not that they will be forced to quit one format. But one has to understand that they are in mid-30s and are two very crucial players for India. They need to be rotated and rested constantly for big series and ICC tournaments. But one cannot rotate a captain too many times. Since, T20s will not be in focus, we have to phase out Rohit gradually when someone like Hardik, KL or Rishabh are ready to take the charge,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

“Hardik and Rishabh have both done well as captains. Both are captains in IPL and have plenty of times to prove. Hardik has already proven in IPL. But there is KL too and he is also learning with Rohit and Virat around. But all these talks about change in captaincy will be done only after 2023 WC,” the official said.

When Kohli was at his lowest point, the notion was that the T20 World Cup would determine his place in the T20 squad. Kohli has not only proven his critics wrong, but he has also hammered them for six. He will have to contribute a lot more than the others if he wants to continue playing all three formats.

According to InsideSport, Kohli will continue to play T20Is after the World Cup in Australia. Instead, he will only be selected for key tournaments and series against England, Australia, and South Africa in T20s and with the World Cup in 2023 just a year away, he will concentrate on ODIs and Tests.

“The selection committee has started this transition phase consciously as T20Is are not priority in the year 2023. ODIs are and so some players in certain slots could be tried out and seen if they are fitting in those slots. T20Is again become important in 2024 in World T20 year,” a BCCI source told PTI.

