T20 World Cup 2022: India's semifinal spot under threat ahead of crucial Bangladesh tie, know why

Source: BCCI (Twitter)

Rohit Sharma-led Team India began their T20 World Cup 2022 in an excellent manner as they defeated Pakistan in a last-ball thriller, followed by a clinical win over the Netherlands. With two wins in two, it seemed that the Men in Blue were guaranteed a passage through the semifinals.

Indeed, Team India have a brilliant record in ICC event, they have qualified for the semifinals of every ICC tournament since winning the ODI World Cup 2011, barring the T20 World Cup in UAE last year.

However, their latest adventure in Australia may come to an end after their meeting against Bangladesh on November 2, in Adelaide.

READ| IND vs BAN Adelaide weather report: Will rain dampen India's hopes of reaching T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals

Team India's place in the semifinals of T20 World Cup 2022 is under a threat given the circumstances that if it rains in Adelaide on Wednesday, and the match against Bangladesh gets washed out then both the Men in Blue and the Bangla Tigers' spot in the next round may come under jeopardy.

If rain interrupts the game, fans will hope that they get to see at least a match, because if the contest between India and Bangladesh gets washed out then both teams will share the spoils.

India have four points currently, as they trail table-toppers South Africa who have five points. Bangladesh are currently placed third in the group, with four points, but they have a slightly lower net run rate than Rohit Sharma's side.

READ| IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh Super 12 Match 35, T20 World Cup 2022

If the match in Adelaide gets washed out, both India and Bangladesh will earn a point each, and the top three teams in Group B will all have five points each, albeit temporarily. South Africa will next face off against Pakistan, and then the qualification scenario will depend on how India, South Africa and Bangladesh fare in their final group match.

The Men in Blue are scheduled to face off against Zimbabwe, whereas Bangladesh face a tough outing against Pakistan. South Africa's final group match is against Netherlands.

While one can expect Rohit's side to beat Zimbabwe, fans will be hoping that it doesn't go that far and that the team can confirm their progress into the next stage on Wednesday itself.