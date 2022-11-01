ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Super 12 Match 34, T20 World Cup 2022

Source: Zimbabwe Cricket (Twitter)

Zimbabwe and Netherlands will square in match 34 of T20 World Cup 2022 in Group B. The match will take place in Adelaide Oval, although there are high chances of rain interrupting the play.

Zimbabwe come into this fixture on the back of a nail-biting final ball defeat against Bangladesh. Currently, they are fourth in the Group B points table.

The African nation's only win came against Pakistan. Scott Edwards' side on the other hand are winless in their three Super 12 matches so far.

The Dutch side will be hoping to bow out with a win, against a side which has really impressed but has failed to churn out desirable results.

Dream11 Prediction – ZIM vs NED, match 34 of T20 World Cup 2022

Keeper – Scott Edwards

Batsmen – Max O'Dowd (C), Craig Ervine, Wesley Madhevere

All-rounders – Sikandar Raza (VC), Sean Williams, Colin Ackermann

Bowlers – Paul van Meekeren, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tei Chatara

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover, Logan van Beek

ZIM vs NED My Dream11 team

Scott Edwards, Max O'Dowd (C), Craig Ervine, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (VC), Sean Williams, Colin Ackermann, Paul van Meekeren, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tei Chatara

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Match Details

The T20 World Cup 2022 match between Zimbabwe vs Netherlands is scheduled to start at 09:30 AM IST on Wednesday, November 2 at the Adelaide Oval. The live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten