IND vs BAN Adelaide weather report: Will rain dampen India's hopes of reaching T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals

Team India and Bangladesh are all set to lock horns in T20 World Cup 2022. Check Adelaide Oval weather and pitch report.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 08:13 PM IST

IND vs BAN Adelaide weather report: Will rain dampen India's hopes of reaching T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals
Source: Twitter

Team India and Bangladesh are set to face off in a crucial tie that could have a major impact on both sides' hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal. The Men in Blue endured their first defeat at the World Cup as they lost to South Africa by six wickets. 

After beating Pakistan and Netherlands, Rohit Sharma and Co were given a hard reality check by Temba Bavima's side. 

Bangladesh meanwhile defeated Zimbabwe in a thrilling match which saw players shake hands and go back to the dugout before they were all recalled as the last ball was given no-ball. 

Both India and Bangladesh have amassed four points each, and a win on Wednesday would ensure that one of these two sides will have one foot in the semifinals. That's if the rain gods decided not to intervene, 

India vs Bangladesh Weather reports

According to weather reports, rain could play spoilsport during the match as the Australian Meteorological Department predicted a 60% chance of rain in Adelaide on Wednesday. 

As per the weather report in Accuweather, there could be some morning showers followed but some rain in the afternoon. India's match kicks off at 1:30 PM IST, so it could well witness some rain. 

There are 61% chances of precipitation, with 91% cloud cover. Remains to be seen how the weather turns out on the day, since the chances of rain were high in Melbourne as well, for India vs Pakistan, but the weather cleared just before the matchday. 

India vs Bangladesh Adelaide pitch report

According to general consensus, Adelaide Oval is generally considered the best track to bat upon in Australia. Five T20I matches have been played at this venue so far, with India featuring twice. 

The average first-innings total in Adelaide is 182, whereas the second-innings total here is 186. 

