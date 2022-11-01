Headlines

Throwback watch: When MS Dhoni eliminated Bangladesh out of World Cup with EPIC last ball run-out

Ahead of India's crucial T20 World Cup 2022 versus Bangladesh relive the epic run-out by MS Dhoni that sent the Bangla Tigers packing on the last ball

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 11:02 PM IST

Team India will face off against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group B clash on November 2 with both sides eager to keep alive their semifinal hopes. They've been on this stage once before as well. It's been six years since MS Dhoni shattered the hopes of Bangla Tigers as his last-ball run out eliminated Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup in 2016. 

Needing 2 runs to win on the last ball, with Hardik Pandya entrusted with the responsibility of bowling the final over, Dhoni took matters into his own hands to leave a mark in the history of the Gentleman's sport. 

As Pandya delivered the final ball, the Bangladesh batsman missed the ball completely but ran towards the other end with all his might. Before the ball had been delivered Dhoni had already removed one of his gloves, showing a far-sightedness unparalleled in the sport till date. 

READ| Live | India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match update: Predicted XI, trivia; Latest updates

He ran the complete distance and inflicted a runout before Mustafizur Rahman could reach his crease. Team India prevailed by just one run in that Super 10 clash, sending their rivals back home in a last-ball thriller. 

Watch:

While Dhoni won't be around when these two sides meet on Wednesday, it sure is going to be an epic match if the rain doesn't end up playing spoilsport. 

Both sides are currently level on four points each. The winner would not only put on foot in the semifinal but also put the other team on the verge of exit. 

