IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh Super 12 Match 35, T20 World Cup 2022

Source: Twitter

India and Bangladesh, the two Asian giants are set to add the latest chapter to their glittering historic rivalry when they square off at Adelaide in T20 World Cup 2022 on November 2. While the Men in Blue began their World Cup campaign with a win over Pakistan and Netherlands, South Africa defeated Rohit Sharma and Co to put the brakes on their progress in Group B.

Elsewhere, Bangladesh have also amassed four points just like India, although they have a slightly lower net run rate, despite being the likes of Zimbabwe and Netherlands.

Neither side can afford another loss at this stage of the tournament, with the winner of this high-stakes clash set to move to the top of the table, albeit temporarily until South Africa play their next game. That is, if the rain permits a whole match, given the weather reports have suggested that rain may well end up playing spoilsport in this match.

READ| Rohit Sharma unlikely to remain captain? Hardik Pandya set to lead in T20Is: Report

Dream11 Prediction – IND vs BAN, match 35 of T20 World Cup 2022

Keeper – Liton Das

Batsmen – Virat Kohli (VC), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Afif Hossain, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders – Shakib Al Hasan, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Taskin Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh

India vs Bangladesh Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c) Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda/Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

READ| Throwback watch: When MS Dhoni eliminated Bangladesh out of World Cup with EPIC last ball run-out

IND vs BAN My Dream11 team

Liton Das, Virat Kohli (VC), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Afif Hossain, Rohit Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Taskin Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh

India vs Bangladesh Match Details

The T20 World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to start at 01:30 PM IST on Wednesday, November 2 at the Adelaide Oval. The live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

READ| IND vs BAN head-to-head record: How many times Bangladesh have beaten Team India

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed